Jean Grey Returns with New Phoenix Statue from Kotobukiya

Even though New York Comic Con 2020 is still months away we get one of the first exclusives. Coming right out of Kotobukiya and their Marvel line is another member of the X-Men. Jean Grey Dark Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo Statue is here and ready to catch your collection on fire. This limited edition statue is similar to the previous released Red Dark Phoenix Statue. This statue though will feature her new green costume design and a new head sculpt. The calmer expression and color change brings the lighter side of the Phoenix to life.

This X-Men story arc was a pivotal moment for the team. After Jean Grey obtained the Phoenix Force from space she was reborn. This statue captures that characters rebirth is all of that Japanese Kotobukiya glory. The added flame base is a perfect touch for this piece and will bring any Marvel X-Men collection alive. The PX Exclusive Dark Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is set to release by the end of November. She will be priced at $129.99 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Make sure you have the complete set and the other X-Men Dark Phoenix Statue to your collection which you can find here.

"From Kotobukiya. An all-new limited edition Bishoujo is now available for pre-order through select stores worldwide: Phoenix Rebirth Limited Edition Bishoujo Statue! In addition to a change in the costume color from the Dark Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo Statue, Phoenix Rebirth has been sculpted with a much calmer expression and pose in order to recreate the "Phoenix" before being swallowed up by a powerful force. The Phoenix Force has been incorporated into the base and is also a softer color that conveys warmth in the overall statue. When placed side by side with the now-released Dark Phoenix Rebirth, the tumultuous world of "The Dark Phoenix Saga" is further expanded."