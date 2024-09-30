Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: daredevil, iron studios, Marvel Comics

Daredevil is Unleashed with Iron Studios New Marvel Comics Statue

A new Marvel statue has arrived from Iron Studios as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has returned for a new 1/10 Daredevil statue

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Daredevil statue, capturing the hero's iconic look and dynamic pose.

This 8.6" tall statue depicts Daredevil with Lady Justitia crumbling at his feet, emphasizing his fight for justice.

Complete with signature red suit, DD logo, batons, and detailed accessories, it's a must-have for fans.

Pre-orders for this incredible Marvel statue are available for $229.99, with a planned release in Q2 2025.

Daredevil is back as Iron Studios is stepping into the world of Marvel Comics as they bring the costumed identity of Matt Murdock to life. Blinded as a child by a radioactive substance, Matt Murdock would lose his sight but would end up gaining new superhuman and heightened senses. Honing his skills to a tee, Matt would end up becoming a lawyer fighting for justice in the courtroom. But at night, he would become the Man Without Fear, donning a suit and bringing street justice to those who would escape the law as Daredevil.

Iron Studios is now adding Daredevil to their impressive Marvel Unleashed roster, featuring the legendary hero with an 8.6" tall statue. Lady Justitia crumbles at his feet, and Daredevil stays above the justice system with his signature red devil set with signature batons in his hand. With the DD logo on his chest, wrapped forearms, and a heroic pose, this statue captured the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in great detail. Pre-orders are already live for $229.99, and he is set for a Q2 2025 release, which can be found right on the Iron Online Store now.

Daredevil Unleashed – Marvel Comics

"With the remains of a statue, a symbol of justice, shattered at his feet, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Midtown Manhattan, balances crouched on the handguard of the sword of his moral guide, next to her fallen scale of the iconic image. Wearing his unmistakable red suit, with his forearms and wrists wrapped in white bands, he wields his multi-purpose weapon in the form of two batons connected by an extendable cable, as if about to launch one of the parts."

"This is a more tactical version of his combat costume, with small pouches attached to his belt on his back and holsters for his batons on his right thigh. Although blind, he knows exactly the location, size, and distance of everything around him thanks to his natural radar."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!