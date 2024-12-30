Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Dark Magic Enters the Mythic Legions Realm with J'hennem

A new era of Mythic Legions is on the way as the Reign of the Beasts is here including the debut of an elder Ifrit named J’hennam

A new set of Mythic Legions figures are on the way as the Four Horsemen reveal the Reign of the Beasts. A new animalistic set of creatures is on the way, giving life to a new era for collectors to fall in love with, from lion warriors to snack guards. However, there are a few nonanimal releases, one of which is the deadly and dark magic-filled elder Ifrit named J'hennam. It appears that J'hennam has now escaped from the spell that banished him, and he is back and ready for revenge. This figure uses a similar design to the Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts Serpenspire Royal Guard, but switches out the snake-like body for a more mystical smokey design.

Unlike the snake, J'hennam is a Brute-Scale figure and will also have swappable legs, allowing him to get a little more up close and personal. Other accessories include swappable hands, an amulet, a magic lamp, a flaming sword, and additional fire effects. The genie is ready to grant you three wishes into the ground, and he is priced at $74.99. This Mythic Legions wave has finally arrived for pre-order at fan distributor sites like Big Bad Toy Store with a Q2 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts J'hennem

"Fiends normally tethered to the Infernal Plane, Ifrits often act as cruel jailers to those unfortunate souls who find themselves trapped in that hellish realm. An elder Ifrit named J'hennam was summoned to Mythoss by Poxxus during the First Great War. A living inferno who consumed all who stood in his path, J'hennam escaped the spells that banished the rest of Poxxus' army only to find himself defeated by a Coatl High Mage who imprisoned him within a copper lamp."

"Originally kept in the secure vaults of Ophidionn, the lamp mysteriously disappeared a number of years ago. That magical vessel's whereabouts, along with the horror trapped within, is currently unknown. This 6-inch scaled (he is brute-scaled), highly articulated Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts action figure will come in a 4-color window box, with character-specific packaging details and accessories."

