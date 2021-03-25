Good Smile Summons Dark Magician Girl With New Yu-Gi-Oh Nendoroid

Dark Magician Girl has been summoned to the field in attack position by Good Smile Company. The company has revealed their newels Yu-Gi-Oh Nendoroid figure with another popular monster from the hit anime, manga, and card game. The Dark Magician's apprentice is ready to cast her own spell with a figure that is loaded with great detail ad articulation. Dark Magician Girl will come with two face plates with a determined and smiling expression that will go great with her magical accessories. These items will include, her magic staff, Dark Burning Magic effect pieces, Flute of Summoning, and another Yu-Gi-Oh monster, Kuriboh. This is one adorable Yu-Gi-Oh collectible that will be a great partner to help you send fools to the Shadow Realm.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Girl Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $61.99. She is expected to cast a spell on your hearts in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Links will stay live until May 12, 2021, so be sure you add her to your collection before they vanish. Do not miss out on the Dark Magician Girl figma and other Yu-Gi-Oh collectibles coming soon from Good Smile Company with other Nendoroid figures, Pop Up Parade statues, and more.

"Come! Dark Magician Girl! – From the popular anime series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" comes a Nendoroid of Dark Magician Girl, apprentice of the ultimate wizard Dark Magician! She comes with two face plates including a smiling expression and a determined expression. Optional parts include her magic staff, a Dark Burning Magic effect part, one of the Kuriboh in Yugi's deck and the Flute of Summoning Kuriboh! A magic circle sheet is also included so you can display her being summoned! Be sure to add Nendoroid Dark Magician Girl to your collection!"