Dark Magician Girl Receives New Good Smile Company Statue

Good Smile Company is back with another incredible Pop Up Parade statue from the popular card game Yu-Gi-Oh. This hit franchise has video games, cards, and a popular cartoon series, with one of the monsters coming back for more. Dark Magician Girl is back but in a special new color design that is based on the original Yu-Gi-Oh card illustration from Kazuki Takahashi. This iconic character is beautifully crafted as the magician is posed flying on her magical staff with high end detail and craftsmanship. The colors this time around are bright, and it is nice to see a tribute to the original Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Girl card design. The Pop Up Parade statue is priced at $38.99, and she is set to release in June 2022, with pre-orders live and located here. Dark Magician Girl pre-orders are set to stay open until March 31, 2022, so be sure to get yours before time runs out.

"The great Dark Magician has a disciple who can more than hold her own! Say hello to Dark Magician Girl!" POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Dark Magician Girl in a special new color based on the original card illustration by Kazuki Takahashi! Be sure to add her to your collection!"

Sculptor: Max Factory (Kikka)

Specifications: Painted ABS&PVC non-scale complete product with stand included. Approximately 170mm (6.69 inches) in height.

Manufacturer: Max Factory