Dark Nights Death Metal McFarlane Toys Pre-Orders Go Live

Pre-orders are finally going live for the next DC Comics Build-A-Figure set coming to us from McFarlane Toys. The DC Multiverse gets bigger as Incredibly detailed 7" figures that feature 22 points of articulation. This wave consists of Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and Robin King that are based on their appearances in the hit DC Comics and recent story arc Dark Nights: Death Metal. Each character comes with their own unique set of accessories, and starting us off first is Batman, who comes with a Guitar Scythe. This is the second Dark Nights Death Metal Batman to release, and I can imagine both with going with the Hell Bat Cycle. Winder Woman will come with her mighty and powerful Lasso of Truth Chainsaw. Superman and Robin King only come with a set of alternate hands, but it's these character comic book designs that will really stand out in any setting.

The fun does not end there as each figure will include one of four Build-A-FIgure pieces that will create the deadly The Darkfather from Dark Night: Heavy Metal when united together. The Darkfather is a Dark Multiverse creation of Batman and Darkseid, making the figure a true villain for any DC Comics heroes out there. Each figure is sold separately for $19.99 and set to release in May 2021. Pre-orders are already live for the whole wave, and fans can find them all here. Bring home the DC Comics reboot even, Dark Nights Death Metal with this amazing wave of BAF creations from McFarlane Toys.

"Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play with each figure based on his look in the Dark Nights: Death Metal. Included collectable art card with photography on the front and character biography on the back. The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that, when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble The Darkfather from Dark Night: Heavy Metal. Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures, sold separately."