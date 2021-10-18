Darkseid Arrives as Iron Studios Reveals New Justice League Statue

Zack Snyder's Justice League was an incredible film that really shook the core of the DC Comics film world. Sadly, it seems that WB will not be proceeding with this Zack Snyder Universe and building something new. At this rate, I have zero faith in what WB is doing with these DC films and are always trying to skip steps and jumping to the end. It took the MCU over 22 films to establish an even bigger world as well as the idea of a growing Multiverse. DC is attempting to do a whole Multiverse film in one solo adventure in the upcoming The Flash film which is a big idea to establish in one simple movie. However, we can always hold onto the hope that they can correct their course of action and lead the Justice League back to take on the true big bad; Darkseid.

Iron Studios has revealed their newest Zack Snyder's Justice League statue with Darkseid standing front and center. Standing 13 inches tall, this live-action version of this DC Comics super villain is very well sculpted and loaded with detail. Based on original references from the film, Darkseid is hand-painted and will make an excellent dictator for your Justice League collection. The Zack Snyder's Justice League Darkseid Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. He is set to be unleashed in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and they can be located right here.

"Feared in all universes, an ancient and almighty cosmic conqueror with semi-divine powers turns his sinister gaze against anyone who dares defy his will, ready to fire his deadly Omega beams, which are rays of crimson energy that come out of his eyes with the power of destruction. With a stern countenance, this giant of the race known as the New Gods contemplates, through a dimensional portal, the members of the Justice League, who have repelled his army of Parademons. This army had been sent to take over Earth. On top of a base that resembles his palace, in the world he dominates, he stomps on the head of his defeated former herald, General Steppenwolf, fueling his fury and plotting his revenge against the heroes who destroyed his plans."

"Once known as Uxas, Lord Darkseid is a ruling tyrant of the extradimensional planet called Apokolips. He aims to dominate the entire multiverse by making use of the Anti-Life Equation, a transcendental mathematical formula that eradicates free will. By locating, in the past, the profane Equation on Earth, he brought his conquering forces through portals created by the so-called Mother Boxes, which are machines that can reorganize the matter of their masters at their will."

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 13.7 in (H) x 6.7 in (W) x 6.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 4 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022