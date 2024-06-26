Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Darth Jar Jar Rises with LEGO's New Star Wars The Dark Falcon Set

It appears that LEGO is already getting ready for their upcoming Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy mini-movie with some new sets

Article Summary LEGO launches Dark Falcon set with Sith Lord Jar Jar from Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Darth Jar Jar, Sith-ified Rey, and Jedi Vader feature among six unique minifigures.

The Dark Falcon includes a throne room, hyperdrive, and even a jail cell for immersive play.

Pre-orders for the $179.99 set are open, anticipating an August 2024 release on LEGO Store.

Well, this is a very interesting surprise as LEGO is rebuilding the galaxy with some brand new mash-up Star Wars sets. A new animated special is set to air on Disney+ this summer with Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Time and space of the Star Wars universe are colliding in on itself, creating a new assortment of never-before-seen concepts. One of which is one of the greatest Star Wars concepts ever, with Jar Jar Binks becoming a Sith Lord! That is right, Darth Jar Jar is officially coming to life, and LEGO is giving him his own minifigure and ship. In this new Rebuilt world, the Millennium Falcon has fallen, and the Dark Falcon lives on. Coming in at 1,063, the Dark Falcon comes to life and will feature three Sith minifigures with Jar Jar, Rey, and Darth Dev.

On top of that, Beach Luke Skywalker and Jedi Vader minifigs are also included which are also some amazing designs. As for the Dark Falcon, the Sith Star Wars ship will feature a detailed interior, a throne for Darth Jar Jar, a command center, bunkbeds, an entertainment area, and even a jail cell. The ship measures 17" long and 12.5" wide and features a gorgeous black, gray, and red deco. This is the Sith ship that Star Wars fans will surely want in their collection, and the Darth Jar Jar and Jedi Vader Minifigures are ones fans won't want to miss. The Dark Falcon is priced at $179.99, it is set for a August 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store.

The Sith Rise with LEGO's New Star Wars Dark Falcon Set

Turn the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe upside down with The Dark Falcon buildable toy vehicle set for kids (75389), which features a dark version of the Millennium Falcon, as seen in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. A thrilling birthday gift for boys, girls and any fans aged 10 and up, this LEGO Star Wars brick-built starship toy has flip-up panels for easy access to the detailed interior, including Darth Jar Jar's throne, the command center, hyperdrive, entertainment area and jail cell."

"Spring-loaded shooters, rotating cannons and a removable gunner post add to the action-play possibilities. This buildable starship playset also includes 6 LEGO Star Wars minifigures as you've never seen them before, including Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke and Jedi Vader, plus accessories including lightsabers and a blue milk carton."

