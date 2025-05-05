Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Darth Vader Sits Upon his Throne with New Star Wars 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is one with the Force as they debut a new selection of Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statues like the return of Darth Vader

Witness the arrival of Revenge of the 5th, as Iron Studios debuts some brand new Star Wars 1/10 statues. This new statue is taking collectors back to Mustafar, the fiery volcanic planet, which serves as a grim backdrop to Darth Vader's inner torment. After his catastrophic duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker is left burning and broken. Emperor Palpatine rescues him and rebuilds him into the dark enforcer known as Darth Vader. He takes on resistance on Mustafar, becoming a reminder of his rage, regret, and rebirth.

Darth Vader now sits upon his throne with a new Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue, which faithfully captures the dark lord. Standing 7" tall, this statue nicely captures Vader in great detail and even features swappable armor parts. Inspired by the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans can swap out his chest plate and helmet for more battle-damaged parts. The damaged helmet even captures the man behind the mask, showing the fallen Anakin Skywalker. Collectors can bring home the power of the dark side in Q1 2026 for $299.99, and pre-orders are live.

Darth Vader on Throne – Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale

"In a fortress on the volcanic world Mustafar, the fearsome Sith Lord settled himself in a sinister and ominous tower. Once built to be a Sith temple above a cave that had a dark side locus, projected by the preserved consciousness of an old Sith lord and artist named Darth Momin, whose haunted mask possessed an imperial lieutenant, the tower has a design that serves as a focus to the powers of the dark side of the Force that boil under the planet's surface of lava and magma."

"Sitting on his throne that brings elements and design similar to the place, acting as a nexus of the dark powers, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Darth Vader on Throne – Obi-Wan Kenobi – Art Scale 1/10", the second Iron Studios statue in this scale of the greatest villain in the history of cinema, based on his appearance on the Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi."

