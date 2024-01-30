Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Cassandra Cain Dons the Cowl as Batgirl with McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as their newest Gold Label DC Comics figure featuring Cassandra Cain

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Gold Label Batgirl figure featuring Cassandra Cain.

Cassandra Cain's combat prowess is brought to life with 22 moving parts.

This highly detailed 7” DC Multiverse figure comes with a fabric cape and accessories.

Pre-order now available at Target for a late April release, priced $22.99.

Cassandra Cain was the daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, and was raised to be the ultimate weapon. She has an innate ability to read body language and is an expert in martial arts, making her one of the most formidable fighters in the DC Universe. Cassandra made her debut in DC Comics back in 1999 with Batman #567 and then took up the mantle of Batgirl the following year. She has been an asset to the Bat team in the years that have followed and continues to help Batman clean up the streets of Gotham. McFarlane Toys has brought Cassandra Cain to life as their newest Gold Label DC Multiverse figure. Releasing exclusive to Target Stores, Batgirl will feature a sweet fabric cape, a black costume, batarang, and a grapple gun. These new fabric caped DC Comics figures are incredible, and hopefully McFarlane can keep the ball rolling with releases like this. Collectors can pre-order Batgirl right now on Target for $22.99 with an April 28, 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Batgirl Cassandra Cain

"Cassandra Cain debuted during the "No Man's Land" saga. She stalked earthquake-shattered Gotham City like a solitary, silent ghost, enforcing Batman's law as the fourth Batgirl. Upon officially joining the Batman family, her training was in reading, writing, and social interaction, not combat. When she learned the world's greatest killer, Lady Shiva Woosan, was her mother, Cassandra briefly led the League of Assassins, before being legally adopted by Bruce Wayne."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include Batarang, grapple and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

