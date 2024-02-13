Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Curse of the White Knight Azreal Sketch Figure Coming Soon

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with a brand new Limited Edition Gold Label DC Comics Sketch Variant figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Azrael figure from DC Comics Curse of the White Knight.

Exclusive to Entertainment Earth: Azrael Sketch Variant with a 3,100-piece limited run.

The figure features a black and white sketch deco and an iconic flaming sword accessory.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, set to release in April 2024 with a collecting art card.

It has been a while since DC Comics fans have seen any new Sketch Variant DC Multiverse figures. Well, that time has changed as McFarlane Toys has just revealed a brand new limited edition Sketch Variant figure released exclusively to Entertainment Earth. Coming right from the pages of the hit DC Comics mini-series Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Azrael is back and ready to take Gotham City to new religious heights. This is a classic design that McFarlane Toys is offering here, and it is nice to see his return, even if it is with a Sketch Gold Label release. Azrael will be featured in a new black and white sketch deco and will come with his signature fiery sword to help cleanse the city.

DC Comics fans will also notice that Azrael will come in a window box, which is always preferred over those windowless boxes. He will be quite limited too, with Entertainment Earth exclusive getting this Batman villain and at only 3,100 pieces! Collectors will be able to snag this rare figure for $29.99, and he is getting an April 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right on Entertainment Earth right now, so get yours while you can.

DC Comics Curse of the White Knight Sketch Gold Label

"War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker's key recruit in the crusade against Batman. Azrael is the Dark Knight's most powerful new threat and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City. Azrael ascends from the pages of Batman: Curse of the White Knight with sketch-edition deco! Batman's acrimonious adversary brandishes a blazing blade with an attachable flame effect part. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring Azrael on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other."

Azrael ascends from the pages of Batman: Curse of the White Knight!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive action figure with sketch deco!

Armed with flaming sword.

Line-art card with numbered certificate of authenticity included.

Limited edition of 3,100 pieces!

