DC Comics Deathstroke Hunts His Next Target with Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including the debut of DC's Deathstroke

Article Summary Iron Studios introduces a new 1/10 Art Scale Deathstroke statue for 2025.

This collectible features Deathstroke in classic blue and orange mercenary armor.

DC fans can choose between masked or unmasked head options for display.

Pre-order available at Iron Online Store for $199.99, releasing Q3 2025.

Deathstroke is on the hunt once again as Iron Studios has debuted their latest DC Comics statue. This big bad made his debut in The New Teen Titans #2 (1980) and was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. His real name is Slade Wilson, and he is a former military operative who underwent an experimental procedure that granted him enhanced strength, reflexes, and intelligence. He took this newfound power to become one of the deadliest mercenaries in DC Comics. Deathstroke started out as a Teen Titans villain but would soon take on bigger fish like Batman, Green Arrow, and even the Justice League.

Slade Wilson is now taking on his next mission with Iron Studios and their latest DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 10" tall, Deathstroke is depicted in his classic mercenary armor with his more modern and iconic blue and orange color scheme and an impressive arsenal of weapons. With two swords on his back and a gun in hand, this mercenary is ready to cash in on his next target. Iron Studios has even included swappable heads, allowing DC Comics fans to display him with or without his mask. Pre-orders for this new DC Comics statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a Q3 2025 release date.

DC Comics Deathstroke Series #9 1/10 Art Scale

"Defined primarily by his combat skills, Deathstroke has lost many things, from his right eye to his ex-wife to his powers when the Great Darkness was purged from his body, going through various stages within the DC Comics universe. However, one thing remains true: Deathstroke continues to be one of the most effective and dangerous assassins in the world, and there aren't many victims who would (or could) disagree with that statement."

"Standing on an eagle-shaped gargoyle, we see Deathstroke with his right hand drawing his favorite sword from a sheath on his back, while holding a rifle in his left hand. The statue comes with two heads: one with his iconic mask, and one without it. In the masked version the back band is blown by the wind, while in the unmasked version, we get to see the details of Slade Wilson's face, including his eye patch."

