DC Comics JLA Batman Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new wave of Justice League of America figures

Article Summary New JLA Batman figure announced by McFarlane Toys, inspired by the iconic Justice League series.

Figure comes with multiple points of articulation and accessories, perfect for fans and collectors.

Part of a Build-A-Figure wave for Plastic Man, each character in the wave includes a piece.

Pre-order now available for the Batman figure, set to arrive in April 2024 for $24.99.

The JLA comic series, which ran from 1997 to 2006, help take the Justice League to new levels in side DC Comics. To this day, the series still stands as a monumental chapter in the history of DC Comics, bringing together some of the world's most iconic heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and more, all under one roof. Written by acclaimed authors such as Grant Morrison, with later writings from Mark Waid, this series solidifies one of the greatest superhero teams alive, and founding member Batman is back.

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled a brand new JLA DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave is on the way including a new deco for Batman. Featuring his black and yellow suit, this Three Jokers Dark Knight module is back and modified to fit this design and is ready to lead the team to victory. Four characters are featured in this wave Superman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern, with each figure coming with a piece to build Plastic Man. Pre-orders for the JLA Batman are already live for $24.99, and he is set to arrive at the Watchtower in April 2024.

DC Comics JLA Batman Figure Revealed by McFarlane Toys

"A playboy billionaire by day, Bruce Wayne's double life affords him the comfort of a life without financial worry, a loyal butler-turned-guardian and the perfect base of operations in the ancient network of caves beneath his family's sprawling estate. By night, however, he sheds all pretense, dons his iconic scalloped cape and pointed cowl and takes to the shadowy streets, skies and rooftops of Gotham City."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLA Build-a line will assemble PLASTIC MAN™

Includes grapple launcher, display base, collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

BATMAN™ as featured in DC COMICS

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

