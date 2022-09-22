DC Comics Kid Flash Joins the Flash Family with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys enters the Speed Force once again as they unveil their latest DC Multiverse action figure. Wallace West, aka Kid Flash, is joining the Flash Family this time with his suit and design from DC Comics Rebirth. Wally previously got another figure for the Speed Metal BAF wave, but this one takes him back to his roots. Unlike previous speedster figures, Kid Flash will have updated attachable red Speed Force lightning accessories to enhance his display. These will not be inserted into the arms and legs like previous peg versions but placed around the arms, similar to the DC Multiverse Godspeed figure. This is a figure I am very excited to get my hands on, and I hope more Teen Titans members get unveiled soon. Kid Flash will be a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, and he is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found right here with a November 2022 release date.

"The latest in a long line of speedsters, Wallace West does not take the mantle of Kid Flash lightly, even when it makes him question everything about himself. Struck by Speed Force lightning thanks to some truly mind-bending issues with the timeline, Wallace was given his powers and put on the radar of Barry Allen, who took him under his wing—or, at least, he tried to. If there's one thing Wallace learned very quickly, it's that being a speedster isn't something you can just be taught overnight, even by the Fastest Man Alive."

Incredibly detailed 7″ scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Wally is based on his look in DC Rebirth.

Kid Flash comes with four attachable lightning bolts, alternate hands and base.

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

