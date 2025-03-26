Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics King Shark Takes a Bite with McFarlane's Todd's MODs

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

King Shark, also known as Nanaue, first appeared in Superboy #0 (1994) and was created by Karl Kesel. He is a powerful humanoid shark that has a near-insatiable hunger for destruction. Originally introduced as a villain for Superboy, King Shark was said to be the son of the Shark God, granting him his monstrous appearance and abilities. However, over the years, he has evolved and even dumbed down into a more prominent antagonist in the main DC Comics Universe. His brutal, savage nature made him a formidable foe, but it is his dumbfounded personality that has check marked him as a fan-favorite in teams like the Suicide Squad.

Fans can now bring home their very own King Shark as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest artistic vinyl figure with Todd's MODs. Todd's MODs is a series of collectible non-articulated DC Comics vinyl figures that stand 4.5" tall. This series is is pretty fresh, but it is now getting expanded with some fan-favorite characters, such as King Shark. This limited edition collector vinyl is adding a more humorous style to the villain with swim trucks and massive boxing gloves. He is nicely detailed and will be a fun collectible for your comic display or even a DC Comics desk companion. Pre-orders for the King Shark (Todd's MODs) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl are live for $14.99 and are even available now right at the McFarlane Toys Store.

King Shark (Todd's MODs) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"This lowborn son of an ancient shark god was the terror of the Hawaiian seas, before hard time with the Suicide Squad turned him towards a life of maritime crime."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector DC Comics Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

