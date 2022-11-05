Wakanda Forever's Royal Sea Leopard Comes to Life with LEGO

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever going to hit theaters in under a week, and it will be a film filled with plenty of tears. It will be exciting to see what story will unfold and how the legacy of the Black Panther will be carried on. On top of that, two newcomers are arriving, with Ironheart and Namor making their live-action debut. In preparation for the upcoming film, we have really started to see plenty of collectibles, and another has arrived from LEGO. We are hitting the open water with this 545-piece set titled the War on the Water.

The set will include four Wakanda Forever LEGO mini figures with M'Baku, Okoye, Ironheart MK2, King Namor, and the new Black Panther. They are all fighting on the mysterious Royal Sea Leopard, which has its own jail and storage area for weapons and the included drones. War will rage on between Atlantis and Wakanda, and LEGO gives masters builders front row seats in this epic story. The LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever War on the Water is priced at $79.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

Bring Home Iconic Battles from Wakanda Forever with LEGO

"Join M'Baku, Okoye, Black Panther, Ironheart MK2 and King Namor aboard the Royal Sea Leopard—the supercool ship from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. Check out the ship's jail, weapons and ammunition stores, the tools and the two drones parked on deck, each with two shooters and fold-away rotors. What adventures will take place as you steer the ship across the ocean?"

Authentic, build-play-and-display recreation of the Royal Sea Leopard

Playset features two shooters, jail, compartments to store weapons and ammunition, plus tools

Two buildable drone toys

Drones can park on the ship's deck, both have two shooters and fold-away rotors

Five minifigures include M'Baku, Okoye, Black Panther, Ironheart MK2, and King Namor

545 pieces

Combines with other LEGO® Marvel building toys for even more fun

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever