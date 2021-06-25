Superman Save the Day With Beast Kingdom's Newest Figure

Superman is getting a brand new figure from Beast Kingdom as part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. Paying tribute to his classic design, the Man of Steel is ready to stand bold in your DC Comics collection with his red, yellow, and blue design. Using a muscular body design, the figure has high amounts of detail, articulation and has fabric clothing. This classic design is matched by classic head sculpt designs with a stranded heroic and a heat vision that will have an LED effect. Beast Kingdom also includes a chain effect that shows the Man of Steel breaking through some kryptonite chains in dramatic fashion. This is one Superman figure that shows off the greatness of Beast Kingdom, and pre-orders are already live and located here for $86.99. The Man of Steel is set to fly in and save the day in April 2022.

"This looks like a job for superman. Of all the superheroes brought to life in the golden era of comics, Superman stands as the champion of all that is just and true. An alien from the planet Krypton stranded in Kansas City, he grows up to be a hero for all the human race, ''faster than a speeding bullet, and more powerful than a locomotive''! First appearing in the 1938 issue of Action Comics, Superman has grown to be a global phenomenon, spawning movies, animated series, comics, and cross-overs, the likes of which are legendary! With his classic red, yellow and blue costume and his search for justice, Superman is and will be one of the most beloved characters in comic history!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes fans of the Man Of Steel back to his roots with a classic rendition of the Superman design! The DAH-045 DC Comics Superman brings to life the muscular, heroic and brave figure as a highly articulable collectors piece. Standing tall at 20.5cm in height, the figure is clothed using real, detailed fabric, befitting the bulletproof hero! The classic costume is also matched with a pair of highly detailed head sculpts, one with a classic heroic look, and the other of Superman in 'anger' mode. The 'angry' sculpt includes light-up LED's with heat vision special effects to really showcase Superman at his most furious state! For fans of the classic superhero with his original suit, this is one set not to be missed!"

DAH-045 DC Comics Superman Included accessories:

Muscular, DAH design body with over 20 points of articulation

Two (2) exclusive head sculpts (Normal , angry)

, angry) Built-in LED light function in the angry face sculpt eyes

Attachable heat vision special effects for LED light function

Five (5) pairs of replaceable hands

One Chain effect

Special, branded figure base with bracket