More DC Comics Multiverse Figures Get Arrive from McFarlane Toys

Today is just filled with DC Comics news and it looks more DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys. We recently covered the Build-A-Figure wave that was focused on the DC Comics storyline Dark Nights: Metal. This newest wave is getting more grounded and giving some fans some long waited characters from the comcis. To start it all off, Azrael is back and donning his new Batman costume from the Curse of the White Knight comic. Next, we will get another Joker but from DC Comics Rebirth giving fans that classic comic book design. Last but not least is the first Flash figure to coming in the line. Wearing his newest costume design, this figure will come with lightning effects that can really capture the speed that Barry Allen gives off. We do know that there will be a Red Death and Flash two-pack later on but this solo release is one character fans have been dying to get.

Each of these figures is very well designed and packed with detail. DC Comics fans will not want to miss this figure line as it can really enhance any comic collection. Each of these DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys will be priced at $19.99. They are all scheduled to come in October and pre-orders are already live on Amazon and links can be found below. Pre-orders will start hitting other retailers as they are not Amazon exclusive so keep an eye out for drops over the weekend.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Flash: DC Rebirth Action Figure. In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen™ was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City™—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash™! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects! The Flash accessories includes six Speed Force bolts, and base.

McFarlane Toys DC Universe The Joker: DC Rebirth Action Figure. Once a small-time crook, The Joker™ fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman™ and Gotham City™! The Joker accessories include long nose blaster, crowbar, and base.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Azrael in Batman Armor: Batman: Curse of The White Knight Action Figure. War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker TM's key recruit in the crusade against Batman TM —Azrael is the Dark Knight TM's most powerful new threat, and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City TM. In an effort to overthrow Batman, Azrael dons an armored Batsuit of his own and threatens to take control of the city. Azrael accessories include sword with slide on flames, and base.