Beware the Bears with Beast Kingdom's New Disney Vinyl Piggy Banks

Get ready to save some money and in style as Beast Kingdom is back with two new vinyl collectibles from the magical world of Disney

Get ready to embark on a whimsical savings journey with Beast Kingdom as they debut their latest Disney Vinyl Piggy Bank Collection. Two new collectible pieces are here with none other than the honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh, and the strawberry-scented villain-turned-huggable friend, Lotso, from Toy Story 3! These delightful vinyl piggy banks capture the essence of these beloved Disney characters in every charming detail. Coming in at roughly 10" tall, Winnie the Pooh is having a think while Lots seems to be judging your financial choices. Both Disney Vinyl Piggy Banks are packed with detail and charm, making them more than just standard piggy banks. These enchanted works are adorable pieces of art that bring the magic of Disney into your home while you save for more Disney collectibles. Pre-orders are not live just yet from Beast Kingdom, but they are slated for a Q2 2024 release. Fans can expect a price range of around $60 for each, and fans can find some of the other banks right here in the meantime. Oh, bother.

Toy Story 3 Small Vinyl Piggy Bank: Lotso

"Don't be fooled by his cute exterior, 'Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear' from the classic 'Toy Story 3' has a penchant for getting angry. Yet, all he craves deep down is some human affection! Will you give him some this year by feeding him some 'yummy coins'?"

"Beast Kingdom's brand new compact piggy bank series introduces the strawberry-colored Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear edition. Standing about 24 centimetres in height, the design faithfully replicates the fluffy visual texture of the plush toy from the animation, which is paired with Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear crossing his arms as if to say 'You aren't saving enough, feed me some more coins!' Either way, you'll want to hug it tight and have him manage your savings in the cutest way possible. Not forgetting, there is also a clever little touch with a character tag at the back for fans to find."

Winnie The Pooh Small Vinyl Piggy Bank: Pooh

"The round and adorably curious Winnie the Pooh is here to look cute and help you with your finances! Beast Kingdom's piggy bank series launches a new size, standing about 26 centimetres tall. It's perfectly sized, with a cute, compact design that doesn't take up much space! Introducing one of the first honest and sincere characters from the world of Disney, 'Winnie the Pooh.' Presented in his animated form, he's dressed in red, sporting his round belly, holding his cheek in one hand, and sharing a joyful smile as he looks at you. Yes, he's super cute, but he also doubles as a piggy bank for fans to entrust their money to this honey-loving bear! Make sure to save a little day by day, enjoy a fun collectible at the same time, and order yours only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"

