DC Comics New Gods Orion Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys has revealed some brand new DC Comics Gold Label figures

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' new DC Multiverse Orion Gold Label action figure, a must-have for DC Comics fans.

Orion, son of Darkseid, fights his Apokoliptian heritage with New Genesis values in this collectible figure.

Target Exclusive alert: Orion comes with an Astro-Harness for cosmic battles, priced at an attractive $22.99.

Figure boasts Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, plus a display base and character art card.

The New Gods have arrived at McFarlane Toys as a new Gold Label DC Multiverse figure is on the way. Orion is one of Jack Kirby's iconic Fourth World creations, which debuted in 1971 with DC Comics New Gods #1. He is the son of the tyrannical Darkseid, ruler of Apokolips, but was traded to Highfather of New Genesis as part of a peace treaty. While raised in New Genesis, Orion would go on to struggle with his violent Apokoliptian blood but with the noble ideals of his adoptive world. McFarlane Toys now even has new life for the New Gods as they bring Orion to life with a new Gold Label figure. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, Orion is ready for action with his signature Astro-Harness. This device allows him to fly and channel cosmic energy, which can be removed from Orion if the collector chooses. DC Comics fans can build New Genesis right now for $22.99 and can be found in-store and online right now.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Orion Gold Label

"Orion is the son of Darkseid, evil lord of Apokolips, but he was raised by the benevolent Highfather, ruler of the utopian world of New Genesis. While attempting to uphold the peaceful ideals of his adopted home, he must also contain the rage that is his legacy as the son of Darkseid."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

ORION™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include astro harness and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

