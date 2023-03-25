DC Comics Premium Format The Penguin Arrives from Sideshow Sideshow Collectibles is entering the Iceberg Lounge as they debut their latest DC Comics Premium Format statue with The Penguin

The Iceberg Lounge awaits Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their latest DC Comics statue with The Penguin. Coming in at 20" tall, 16" wide, Oswald Cobblepot is up to no good once again in Gotham. The statue will feature extra fabric helmets as The Penguins suit will have custom-tailored fabric costuming. The entire statue is three-dimensional and Oswald is placed on a rocky base with multiple Penguins displayed around him. Sideshow but a lot of intense detail into this statue, capturing the iconic Batman villain like never before. From his top hat, and umbrella, to his mini army of Penguins, this statue will be perfect for any Batcave. The DC Comics The Penguin Premium Format Figure comes in at a whopping $700. Pre-orders are live right here with payment plans, and he is set to arrive in March 2024.

"For the first time ever, Sideshow's artists have brought Gotham's Gentleman of Crime to life as a stunning mixed media collectible for Batman fans. The Penguin Premium Format Figure measures 20" tall and 16" wide as Oswald Cobblepot crouches in the sewers below the city, surrounded by a small colony of his namesake birds. This high-society lowlife is no one to laugh at as he clutches his signature umbrella and squawks over his latest scheme."

The statue base features clear cast water elements and theatrical coloration to reflect the murky environment as the vicious penguins swim through the scene. The Penguin Premium Format Figure combines polystone and resin sculptural elements with custom-tailored fabric costuming to create a detailed three-dimensional tribute to an iconic foe of the Dark Knight. His grotesque portrait has been crafted with all of his most identifiable features, including his beak-like nose, a clear monocle, and a black top hat."

"He wears a meticulously designed fabric overcoat lined with faux-fur trim and weathering details along the hem, giving Oswald an opulent but ominous appearance. The Penguin's costume is complete with sculpted details such as his dress shirt, yellow vest, and purple pinstriped pants."