DC Direct Rises From the Dead with New Wave of DCeased Figures

A couple of years ago, DC Comics dissolved DC Direct, which was their collectibles division that dished out a lot of collectibles. Most famously, they distributed the DC Essentials, Batman Black & White, and Harley Quinn Black, White, & Red. It was sad to see this company fade away, but McFarlane Toys has resurrected the company and will take over the distribution of the collectibles, and the first set of figures has arrived with the continuation of the DC Essentials DCeased. Zombie versions of your favorite heroes and villains are back with Flash, Harley Quinn, Superman, and Supergirl being hungry for some brains. Each figure stands roughly 7" tall and features blood splatter deco and some terrifying DCeased zombie expressions.

There are already some DCeased collectibles out there with some statues and even other DC Direct figures with Aquaman, Batman, and Joker who are all ready to join the horde. It is nice to see the return of DC Direct, and I hope we can see more DC Comics figures come out of the line with some possibly new Arrowverse releases. Each of these DCeased figures will be priced at $29.99 and they are all set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders for this line are already live and can be found right here. What other DCeased heroes and villains do you want to see come out of this line next?

"Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombielike creatures."

Harley Quinn

Flash

"Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombielike creatures."

Superman

Supergirl