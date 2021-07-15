Deadpool Gets His Own Set of Iron Man Armor Thanks to Hot Toys

Deadpool is always getting into trouble, and now he has the extra firepower to back up his misdeeds witH Hot Toys. The company has revealed their new Armorized Warrior 1:6 scale figure that suits up the Merc with a Mouth like never before. Deadpool's new armored suit will feature LED capabilities with light-up eyes and a kickass red and black matte finishing deco. For weapons, the Merc will get 2 katanas, saias, dagger, shrunken, and 2 pistols that can combine into a heavy machine gun. Watch out Iron Man, there is a new man in the suit, and Deadpool is playing for keeps with this bad boy that is priced at $405. Set to relax between January – March 2023, pre-orders are already live for this beast right here. Keep an eye out for more Hot Toys reveals with Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

"Armorized Warrior – 1/6th scale Armorized Deadpool Collectible Figure [Armorized Warrior Collection – Deadpool is an expert marksman, a master of various martial arts, and mostly seen with using katanas, but who knows if he also owns a set of heavily weaponized armors?Reimagining your beloved characters in stylishly looking armored outfits, Hot Toys is excited to bring in a new Armorized Warrior Collection that explores characters from new dimensions by developing highly advanced suits with respect to their signature looks!"

"Crafted based on the reimagined appearance of Deadpool in armored suit, the highly-detailed figure features a newly crafted helmet head with LED-light up function; intricate design of a heavily advanced suit painted in signature red and black with matte finishing and dark silver highlights; LED light-up function design on eyes, Arc Reactor, and hands; a selection of signature weapons including a pair of Katanas, pistols that can be combined and transformed into a heavy machine gun, saias, dagger, and shurikens; multiple pairs of interchangeable hands; and a figure stand for display. A Special Edition available only in selected markets will specially include an additional weapon, energy cannon, as bonus accessory. Reserve a spot for this armorized warrior for your unconventional display!"