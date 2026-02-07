Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Defend Japan with Super7's New Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla ReAction

Super7 is back with some more kaiju fun as they debut their new Toho ReAction Figure Wave 10 Godzilla collectible figures

Article Summary Super7 unveils new Toho ReAction Wave 10 Godzilla figures, featuring Mechagodzilla (2002) in retro style.

Mechagodzilla, also known as Kiryu, is inspired by Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla's 2002 movie appearance.

The 3.75” Mechagodzilla action figure features cool gray detailing and a fierce, battle-ready design.

Wave 10 also includes Shin Godzilla and Millennium Godzilla, perfect for expanding any kaiju collection.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) reboots the series once more and reframes Godzilla as a tragic, vengeful force tied to Japan's past. Set in the Millennium continuity, the film reveals that Mechagodzilla, also known as Kiryu, is built on the skeleton of the original 1954 Godzilla. Japan has constructed this mech as an anti-Godzilla weapon, believing modern technology can finally eliminate the threat. However, the plan backfires when the bones inside Kiryu awaken the spirit and memories of the original monster.

This causes Mechagodzilla to go berserk, blurring the line between machine and kaiju, and now Super7 brings them to life with a new 3.75". There has been a lot of love for Mechagodzilla lately, and this release gave him a more retro design. Mechagodzilla comes fully upgraded and ready for battle with a slick, metal-cool gray plastic sculpt. Mechagodzilla will release alongside Shin Godzilla and the Millennium version for $25 and is already available from Super7.

Toho ReAction Figures Wave 10 Mechagodzilla (2002)

"Bring on the kaiju chaos! This Mechagodzilla ReAction Figure is ready. Inspired by the cyborg invented to defend Japan against kaiju invasions in the movie Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002), this retro, 3.75" scale action figure has quite the commanding presence. Mechagodzilla, as a ReAction Figure, wears a jetpack and is crafted from cool gray, injection-molded plastic. Place this collectible in a prominent spot in your Toho collection or re-create favorite battle scenes against a backdrop of crumbling mini skyrises. Either way, Godzilla is coming! Be prepared with Super7's newest Mechagodzilla ReAction Figure."

"The mini city streets in your Godzilla display will buckle under the menacing might of our newest ReAction Figures. Welcome Shin Godzilla (2016), Mechagodzilla (2002), and Godzilla Charging (2000) to your collection! Each retro, 3.75" scale action figure is sculpted and painted with care to bring favorite characters to life."

