Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku Brings the Heat to Kotobukiya

The Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku brought the heat to the record breaking animated film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. This Flame Breathing slayer has his own unique style, and Kotobukiya brings the legendary character to life with their newest ArtFX J statue. Standing roughly 8.85 inches tall, the 1/8 scale statue heroically stands on a fiery base with translucent flames surrounding him. Demon Slayer fans will see intricate detail sculpted into Kyojuro's design with his eye-popping hair and red, yellow, and orange colors.

Demon Slayer: Kimeysu no Yaiba is an incredible series with an amazing story, incredible cast, and action scenes that are just breathtaking. Fans of the recently released Mutgen Train will not want to miss out on adding this remarkable statue to their growing collection, and they can get it for $169.99. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ArtFX J Kyoujurou Rengoku (Purgatory Anjuro) Statue is set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are already live, which pre-order being located here and fans can check out all of the other incredible Demon Slayer statues available or coming soon here.

"The user of Flame Breathing, Kyojuro Rengoku, will be released by Kotobukiya as a 1/8 scale figure! From the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, comes to life as he strikes down his sword in a dynamic attack. The sculpt of the billowing haori that he wears seems to be alive with motion as much care was put into the flutter of fabric for each flame on the haori's hem. Coupled with the sculpted flames on the base, this is an item filled with burning intensity. Line him up with the other characters to recreate the world of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime!"

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable