Denuo Novo Announces Replica Batman 1989 Collector Cowl

Denuo Novo and NECA have announced their new partnership with Warner Bros. To bring the DC Universe to life. Kicking off this partnership is the reveal of their first collectible with the Batman 1989 Replica Cowl. We already know that Michael Keaton is returning as Batman on the big-screen, so this collector is a perfect way to start this new line. This limited edition cowl was recreated from one of the original screen-uses assets giving fans the most authentic piece yet. Batman 1989 fans will also be able to wear this replica, and it is also completely finished inside and out for max authenticity to the big-screen. If this is the start of this new partnership, I am very excited to see what other DC Universe goodies will be on the way. Only 500 of the babies will be made and pre-orders are already live right here for $950. Stay tuned for more Denuo Novo reveals as they come and check out the Batman 1989 Collector Cowl below.

"DENUO NOVO is proud to offer the BATMAN 1989 Collector Cowl (Pre-Order). Sculpted in a digital format from references of the original screen-used cowl, every angle and original detail was carefully considered and preserved. From recreating the purposeful texturing of the base to the inclusion of the back seam, no detail was spared to bring to you the most accurate wearable replica. Master craftsmen will construct each cowl from platinum silicone, meant for long-term durability and comfortable wearability. When not being worn, the cowl can be returned to its custom-made base, specifically created to naturally follow the exact contours of the original sculpt, for long term preservation and display."

Cowl Details:

* Recreated from original screen-used asset

* Made of high-quality platinum silicone

* Limited to 500 pieces

"The 1989 Batman Cowl will be accompanied with our premium semi-gloss Batbase. This premier base is a fully sculpted head and neck, also featuring shoulder, chest and back designed to reflect 1989 Batman armor. This base will not only protect your premium cowl from deformation but will also create an equally amazing display bust of the 1989 Batman. Each display base will also have a plaque that commemorates this exquisite collectible."

Display Base Details:

Made from durable fiberglass

Finish will be a semi-gloss black to contrast the matted black cowl

Smooth surface will allow for easy removal and placement of cowl

Each base will come with a collectible plaque

Denuo Novo Batman 1989 Cowl with Display Base comes in a collector case.

This item will be in stock in Q3 (July-September) 2022.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s22)