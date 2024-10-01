Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Debuts Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series C-3PO Head

Bring home the infamous Protocol Droid from Disney Parks as they unveil their new Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series electronic replica

Article Summary Disney Parks reveals Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series C-3PO head replica with touch activation and phrases.

Features include removable armor showing wiring, Sith Eyes from The Rise of Skywalker, and metallic finish.

C-3PO head collectible available in Disney Store from October 16 and at Disney Parks later.

Highly detailed model highlights C-3PO's journey across the Skywalker Saga, making it a must-have for fans.

C-3PO is one of the original characters that help build the foundation for a galaxy far, far away. He has had deep ties throughout the Skywalker Saga since his creation, which was by Anakin Skywalker prior to The Phantom Menace. Built to help his mom with translation and etiquette, C-3PO is programmed to be fluent in over six million forms of communication. His first appearance was in A New Hope in 1977 as he and R2-D2 assisted the Rebel Alliance by delivering the stolen Death Star plans. Disney Parks is now giving this legendary Protocol Droid new life as they unveiled their new exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series C-3PO collectible.

Bring home the head of this droid that pays tribute to his legacy throughout the franchise, from removable armor showing his wiring underneath to sinister Sith Eyes from The Rise of Skywalker. Besides his metallic finish, he will be touch-activated and have more than 20 iconic phrases from the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars fans will be able to find this replica in the Disney Store starting October 16, with a release at both Disney Parks in the future. Be sure to check out the entire reveal right from StarWars.com and below.

Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series C-3PO

"The next must-have collectible in the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series features a familiar gold face — and voice! C-3PO, the heroic protocol droid and occasional Ewok deity, is ready to light up your home as a premium electronic head model. With glowing golden eyes and a gleaming metallic finish, this replica will be the shining star of your Star Wars collection."

"The highly detailed head highlights the different iterations of C-3PO during his journey across all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. A removable casing pays homage to his less shiny appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when he was just pieced together by young Anakin Skywalker. (His parts are showing!) Glowing red eyes are the hallmark of his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as he provided a vital clue to stopping Palpatine once and for all."

