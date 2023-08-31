Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: assassin's creed, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, good smile company

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Eivor Joins Good Smile's figma Line

Return to the era of Vikings as Good Smile Company debuts their newest figma from the world of Assassin's Creed

It is time for some Viking Power as Good Smile Company has unveiled their latest figma release. Eivor from the hit Ubisoft video game Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, is back with a brand new figure. Taking place in the age of Vikings, during the 9th century, this hero fought for his land and clan. Oddly enough, while this figure depicts the male version of the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's main protagonist, the actual Eivor Varinsdottir was a female. Ubisoft lets players choose their version of the character in the game, and there are way more collectibles of the tile version rather than the female. However, this is still an incredible figure either way that is packed with detail, comes with two face plates, and a nice set of weapons. Punish your enemies with two axes, a shield, bow & arrow, and enjoy some mead while you are at it. Assassin's Creed fans will be able to save their clan with grace and power with this figma from Good Smile Company for $119.99. Pre-orders for Eivor Varinsdottir are live right here with an October 2024 release date.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla figma SP-160 Eivor

"May the Father of Understanding guide us." From the game "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla" comes a figma of Eivor! This figma includes a standard face part and a shouting face part. This highly articulated Eivor figma also comes with additional parts and accessories to recreate your favorite moments from the video game. Add to your Assassin Brotherhood with this Eivor figma and stop those who would choose the path of evil. Make sure to add this figure to your collection!"

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla video game

Part of the figma line

Highly articulated

Includes additional parts and accessories

Box Contents

Eivor figure

2 Face plates Standard Shouting

7 Hand parts

Axe

Shield

Bow and arrow

Horn

