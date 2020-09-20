Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures

Threezero has announced two brand new figures from the hit Bungie video game Destiny 2. The Hunter Sovereign class has been selected and they feature some very rare shader designs. Each figure will stand 12" tall, will have fabric elements integrated into their outfits, and will feature a shader from Destiny 2's first Raid. Golden Trace Shader Hunter Sovereign 1/6 Scale figure is first which shows off the black and gold color scheme. Calus's Selected Shader Hunter Sovereign 1/6 Scale figure follows with the beautiful white and gold color scheme. Each figure will get the same accessories from Destiny 2 with interchangeable hands, Sins of the Past Rocket Launcher, Arc Staff, Uriel's Gift Auto Rifle, and Ghost that has the Last City Shell skin on. These are two highly detailed and nicely sculpted figures that any Destiny 2 fan will want in their gaming collection today.

The fact that threezero not only used Raid shader but included the Raid weapons as well is pretty awesome. Fans who finished he first Raid will defiantly want one of these figures to remember the journey. Each Destiny 2 figure from threezero will be priced at $199.99. They are expected to finish the raid between October and December 2020 and pre-orders are already live for Golden Trace Shader and Calus's Selected Shader with links and pictures below.

DESTINY 2 – Hunter Sovereign 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure GOLDEN TRACE SHADER

Approximately 12" (30cm) tall articulated figure

Highly-detailed sculpt replicating realistic textures

Metallic weathering and multi-layered paint application

Interchangeable hands: Relaxed hands x 1 pair Fists x 1 pair Weapon gripping hands x 1 pair Staff holding hands x 1 pair

Accessories: Ghost – Last City Shell Arc Staff Rocket Launcher – Sins of the Past Auto Rifle – Uriel's Gift

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM (costume uses fabric)

Packaging size: ~ (W250 x H390 x D150)mm ( 1 kg )

