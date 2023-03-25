Diamond Select Debuts New Statues for TMNT and Green Hornet Diamond Select Toys is at it again with another massive set of new releases including the return Kato as well as a new TMNT statue

Diamond Select Toys is back at it with its latest set of monthly reveals from a variety of franchises. While most of the releases are Marvel and Star Wars, some other iconic heroes made the cut. Up first is another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) statue as Diamond Select Toys showcases their version of the turtles. Raphael has arrived in glorious PVC format and stands at 9" tall, wielding his signature sais. He is placed on a rooftop display, and he will pair perfectly with DST's previous Leonardo statue. Fun in green does not end there as Kato from Green Hornet has arrived for a solo mission. Limited to 1,000 pieces, standing 6" tall, and capturing his appearance from the 60s. Green Hornet and TMNT fans are getting some sweet pieces here and pre-orders are live right here and set for a July 2023 release.

Diamond Unleashes the Green with Kato and TMNT

"TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES DELUXE GALLERY RAPHAEL PVC STATUE – We're getting the gang back together! Joining Leonardo in our new line of TMNT Gallery Dioramas, Raphael takes his place in the connecting rooftop display! This all-new sculpture stands approximately 9 inches tall, and depicts the hot-headed ninja turtle wielding his twin sais. Made of high-quality PVC< it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Kinetic Underground, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio! Coming soon: Michelangelo and Donatello!"

"GREEN HORNET KATO 1/7 SCALE BUST – Gangsters beware! Green Hornet's sidekick Kato is battling his way into the Diamond Select Toys line of mini-busts! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale bust of Kato is based on his appearance in the 1960s TV series, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. It will look great next to your Batman 1966 mini-bust collection! Limited to 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"