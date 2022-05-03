Diamond Select Reveals Doctor Strange Sorcerer Supreme PVC Statue

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is almost here, with early screens arriving on Thursday! Marvel fans can not wait to see what the Multiverse holds and the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While a lot of focus lately is dedicated to the live-action version of the Doctor, it is necessary to remember the design and character that inspired it. Diamond Select Toys is showcasing their love for the Sorcerer Supreme with a new Marvel Comics Doctor Strange PVC statue. Coming in at 12" tall, the doctor will now see you and you shelve with an impressive and highly detailed statue inspired by his early comic book adventures.

Doctor Strange comes to life right off the comics pages with a beautifully sculpted and brightly colored statue. The Doctor is displayed leviating in the air as spirits swirl around him as the mystical world collides with ours. This statue will be exclusive to shopDisney and Disney stores and will be priced at $49.99. This statue is currently available right now here and is sure to watch Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in theaters this Friday.

"Doctor Strange Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select Toys – The Sorcerer Supreme is featured in this dramatic 12" Gallery Diorama. Diamond Select Toys has teamed up with the Disney store to offer a PVC sculpture of Doctor Strange based on his appearance in classic Marvel Comics. Depicting Stephen Strange floating over a swirling mass of spirits, this collectible features detailed sculpting and paint applications."

Magic in the details

Depicts Doctor Strange in classic comic styling above a swirling mass of spirits

Collectible quality sculpting and paint

Dynamic pose

Made of high-quality PVC

Durable and lightweight

Full-color window box

Manufactured by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com

PVC

12" H

Imported