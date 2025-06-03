Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Strange Lives Of Superman Figure

The DC Multiverse is not done just yet as McFarlane Toys continues to bring DC Comics to life including some new Supermen

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts the DC Multiverse Strange Lives Of Superman Collector Edition action figure.

The figure includes three head sculpts: standard Superman, lion-headed, and Ultra Superman versions.

Accessories feature swappable lion and human hands, a fabric cape, and a collector art card.

Inspired by Silver Age comics, this figure celebrates Superman’s unique and bizarre comic book adventures.

The Strange Times of Superman isn't a single series but a recurring theme in various comics in DC Comics. These come in one-shots or Elseworld stories that focus on different or multiversal tales of the Man of Steel. Whether he's split into Superman Red and Blue in Superman #162, acquiring new rainbow hands in #125, or transformed into a lion-headed alien in Action Comics #243. These "strange times" often explore the limits of the character's mythology and morality, especially during the Silver Age. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the Strange Times of Superman to life with a new DC Collector Edition figure.

This new DC Collector's Edition figure comes with not one but three different heads, capturing the Man of Steel throughout these Strange Times. The lion head makes its return along with his Action Comics #256 Ultra Superman appearance, and a standard Kal-El head sculpt. Other accessories include swappable lion hands and an extra pair of human hands, as well as a fabric cape. Strange Times of Superman is starting to arrive in stores now (like Target) for $29.99, and listings are up but not live.

DC Multiverse Strange Lives Of Superman Collector Edition

"Superman is the world's greatest hero. He is a tireless champion dedicated to protecting life and battling injustice not only in his city of Metropolis, but also all over his adopted world and across the universe. With his fantastic powers and abilities, fueled by his alien cells—which hyper-efficiently process the solar energy of Earth's yellow sun—Superman is an unstoppable force for good and a steadfast punisher of evil. Superman is a founding member of the Justice League, and an inspiration to countless other heroes, continuing into the 31st century and beyond."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

SUPERMAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands, 2 alternate head portraits and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!