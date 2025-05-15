Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

LEGO Unveils New Marvel Set with Rocket, Thor & Iron Patriot Team-Up

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new Avengers: Endgame set featuring Rocket, Thor, and Iron Patriot in mech form.

Set includes 373 pieces, 7 minifigures, and buildable Iron Patriot and Chitauri gorilla figures.

Includes Chitauri army, jet scooters, and Stormbreaker for epic Marvel-inspired brick battles.

Available for $54.99, the Marvel LEGO set launches August 1, 2025, with pre-orders coming soon.

In the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame, Rocket Raccoon and War Machine fight side by side in a chaotic and emotionally charged final stand against Thanos. After surviving the devastating explosion from the Sanctuary II's blast, the two heroes emerge from the rubble and rejoin the fray. They now join forces with the God of Thunder, Thor, for the ultimate Marvel Team-Up with a brand new Marvel Studios inspired LEGO set. The Avengers: Endgame Thor vs. Chitauri set comes in at 373 pieces and features a buildable 4" tall Iron Patriot mech that is loaded with four stud shooters.

Rocket will also feature a minifigure with a stud shooter blaster, and Thor brings the thunder and comes equipped with Stormbreaker. These heroes are up against a Chitari army, as four LEGO miniatures are included with this set and a constructible Chitauri gorilla. Fight for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for $54.99, and this set is expected to release on August 1, 2025. Pre-orders are not live at this time.

LEGO Avengers: Endgame – Thor vs. Chitauri

"LEGO® ǀ Marvel Avengers: Endgame Thor vs. Chitauri (76322) is a high-quality buildable Super Hero toy for kids aged 8 and up. This versatile gift for Marvel lovers is ideal for fans of build-and-play mech toys, action heroes and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame movie."

"Based on an iconic Marvel Avengers movie battle scene, this buildable Super Hero set includes 2 big LEGO figures: the Iron Patriot mech, which incorporates 4 stud shooters, and a fearsome Chitauri gorilla. Both are jointed for dynamic play. There are 7 minifigures: Iron Patriot MK2; Rocket with a large stud shooter; Thor with Stormbreaker; and 4 Chitauri, 2 of which have golden stud shooters. Other features include 2 jet scooters and a small environment for Thor, where spare shooter studs can be stored. Contains 373 pieces."

