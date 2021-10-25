Diamond Select Toys Debuts New Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper

Bow before the full power of the Empire as Diamond Select Toys has revealed their newest Star Wars 7" scale figure. The Imperial Stormtrooper is the next addition to Diamond's new toy line and will feature 17 points of articulation and a sweet sculpt. The Stormtrooper has authentic movie detail and will come with a nice set of accessories with five swappable hands, three weapons, and a blaster effect. DST has even included MSE Droid accessories as well to bring a little piece of the Empire home with each figure. These new Star Wars Diamond Select Toys figures are loaded with detail, accessories and feature a little big larger size than The Black Series. These would be an excellent figure to army build, and collectors can start rebuilding the Empire right here for $34.99. The Imperial Stormtrooper Deluxe Action Figure by Diamond Select Star Wars 7" can be purchased now and is exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com. Be sure to check out some of the other figures Star Wars figures coming from Diamond with Darth Maul and Boba Fett.

"Inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy, this all-new 7" action figure of an Imperial Stormtrooper features 17 points of articulation and authentic movie details. In addition to five interchangeable hands, three interchangeable weapons, and a detachable blast effect that works on each weapon, it also includes an in-scale MSE droid! "

