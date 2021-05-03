The Popular Marvel Select The Immortal Hulk Gets A Re-Release

Hulk fans can rejoice as the widely popular Marvel Select Immortal Hulk figure from Diamond Select Toys is back as a reissue is revealed. The Immortal Hulk already hit comic shops at the end of March 2021, and we were lucky enough to get our hands on one, and fans can find the whole review here. We are absolutely in love with everything that Diamond Select Toys created, giving Marvel Comics a massive, highly detailed Hulk for any mighty collection. Standing just shy of 10" tall, this powerful Avenger has 16 points of articulation, comes with a Cosmic Head and a pair of extra hands. The Marvel Select Immortal Hulk Figure from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $29.99 and set to release again in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans should act fast before he sells out again, and they can get one for their collection here. Check out the full official description of the figure below, as well as pictures from the Bleeding Cool photoshoot giving collectors a better look at this powerful monster.

"It's the Hulk of a lifetime! Fans have asked for a classic-style Hulk action figure for years, and it has finally arrived! Measuring approximately 9.75 inches tall with 16 points of articulation, this iconic character will become a centerpiece in any Marvel figure collection. Includes one set of alternate fists and an alternate Cosmic Hulk head. It comes packaged in display-ready Select figure packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf display. Designed by Yuri Tming, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios."

Product Features

9.75 inches (24.76cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic Marvel Comics character

16 Points of articulation

Includes one set of alternate fists and an alternate Cosmic Hulk head

Packaged in display-ready Select figure packaging

Designed by Yuri Tming, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios

Box Contents