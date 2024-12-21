Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, game of thrones, house of the dragon

Diamond Select Unveils New House of the Dragon Deluxe Figures

Return to Westeros with Diamond Select Toys as they unveil their Series 3 set of figures from the world of House of the Dragon

Article Summary Explore Series 3 of House of the Dragon figures from Diamond Select Toys, featuring Daemon Targaryen.

Meet Ser Harrold Westerling in detailed Kingsguard armor with 16 articulation points and interchangeable heads.

Discover Ser Criston Cole, a Previews Exclusive figure with stunning armor and a complex backstory.

Pre-order these collectible figures now at $24.99 each for a Q3 2025 release from Diamond Select Online.

The House of the Dragon is the prequel to the hit HBO series Game of Thrones that focuses on the Targaryen dynasties and the Dance of the Dragons. Diamond Select Toys is continuing to bring the world of Game of Thrones to life as they have revealed Series 3 of their House of the Dragon figures. Three new characters are on the way: Daemon Targaryen, Ser Harrold Westerling, and Set Criston Cole. Daemon is played by Matt Smith, is a Targaryen who seeks the throne at all costs. Diamond Select will be giving him a nice sculpt featuring the actor's likeness as well as a variety of accessories like a dragon's egg.

Ser Harrold Westerling is a loyal member of the Kingsguard, and he is ready to serve with a great suit of armor and 16 points of articulation. He is followed by Ser Criston Cole, once a noble and skilled knight who has fallen by greed and personal vendettas. Both knights are featured in nicely crafted armor and will come with a sword that can be sheathed along with helmeted and unhelmeted heads. Set Cole will be a Previews Exclusive, so he will be only be offered at comic book stores and partnered sites. Pre-orders are already live for all three at $24.99 each through Diamond Select Online with a Q3 2025 release.

House of the Dragon (Series 3) Deluxe Figures

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The hit action figure line returns with two more characters from the hit TV show House of the Dragon! Wave 3 features Daemon Targaryen in his royal garb, plus Ser Harrold Westerling in his Kingsguard armor! Daemon features a variety of accessories, including a dragon's egg and incubation brazier, while the Ser Harrold comes with helmeted head and unhelmeted heads! Each 1/10 scale figure features over 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

"A Diamond Select Toys release! A Previews exclusive! A loyal soldier and staunch protector of the rulers of Westeros, Ser Criston Cole has a complicated history with both Rhaenyra and Alicent Targeryen. Now, you can display that loyalty on your shelf with the exclusive Ser Criston Cole action figure!"

