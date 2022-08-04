Dig Up New Treasure with Shovel Knight Nendoroid from Good Smile

Shovel Knight was an incredible 2D side scrolling game that dropped on the Wii and 3DS back in 2014. Since then, it was hit plenty of other consoles and services with Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and even the Fire TV. The hit game all started out as a Kickstarter campaign, bringing Yacht Club's dreams alive when the campaign succeeded with almost four times the original goal. The story follows a knight, who is the warrior who wields the legendary Shovel Blade. He is on a quest for his lost beloved, which leads him to run into some deadly enemies like the Order of No Quarter and The Enchantress.

The hero from the critically acclaimed Shovel Knight game is back once again, thanks to Good Smile Company. Releasing as part of their Nendoroid collection, our shovel warrior is ready for new adventures with awesome detail and fun accessories. The hero is fully articulated and comes with his Shovel Blade, blade attack, and a treasure chest that can open and close. The Shovel Knight Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $62.99, and he is set for an April 2023 release. Pre-order windows will be limited, and they are expected to close on September 14, 2022. Pre-orders links are live right here, so get yours while you can, and don't forget your shovel.

"Let's Get Shoveling! From the retro style action-adventure game "Shovel Knight" comes a Nendoroid of Shovel Knight himself! He comes complete with a selection of optional parts including his iconic shovel, a powerful attack effect for combat scenes and a treasure chest that can be opened and closed to capture Shovel Knight on the hunt for treasure. Recreate your favorite scenes all in adorable Nendoroid form!"