Discover the Horrors of Mandalore with LEGO's New The Mandalorian Set Coming out of the newest season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, a deadly bot is putting up quite a fight and LEGO captures it

LEGO is already getting a head start on The Mandalorian Season 3 collectibles with the arrival of a new set. Coming right from the episode 2, Din Djarin and Grogu find themselves face to face with a deadly new emery. With the help of an ally, Bo-Katan Kryze, these Mandalorians team up to take on the new menace. Coming in at 526, the villainous Spider Tank comes to life with flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit, elevating hatch, and even 2 stud shooters. LEGO has included minifigures for The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Bo-Katan. This action packed set with be fun for Star Wars fans to build, and it comes in at $49.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and fans can expect it to arrive in August 2023.

The Mandalorian and Bo-Katan Take Team Up with LEGO

"Play out exciting battle action from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 with this LEGO® brick-built Spider Tank toy (75361) for ages 9 and up. It features flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit with space for a LEGO minifigure, and an elevating hatch with 2 stud shooters. The set also includes 3 popular Star Wars™ characters – The Mandalorian with a darksaber, blaster pistol and jetpack element, Bo-Katan Kryze with 2 blasters and a jetpack element, plus a LEGO figure of Grogu (the character affectionately known as "Baby Yoda" by fans)."

Buildable Spider Tank toy playset (75361) – Kids can team up with their heroes to battle against a detailed, stud-shooting LEGO® brick model of the Spider Tank from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – The Mandalorian with a darksaber, blaster pistol and jetpack element, Bo-Katan Kryze with 2 blasters and a jetpack element, plus a Grogu LEGO figure

Built for action – The Spider Tank features flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit with space for a LEGO® minifigure, and an elevating hatch with 2 stud shooters

Fun gift idea for kids aged 9 and up – Give this 526-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or special reward to Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans

Build and play – The buildable Spider Tank model measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide