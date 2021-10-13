Disney Announces Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty Collectible Reveals

Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed that Mando Mondays are coming back from now until December under a new program they are calling Bring Home the Bounty. This event means that every Tuesday from now until December 28, there will be a new slew of amazing Star Wars reveals. These reveals include books, comics, action figures, Funko Pops, games, and so much more, covering a wide variety of Star Wars franchises. All of this leads up to the Disney+ premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on December 29, making it more or less a countdown to the series. To help keep us guessing, it looks like StarWars.com has revealed the roadmap of each week, teasing what we will be seeing.

There is plenty of The Mandalorian stuff heading our way, which is not surprising, as well as some new Christmas figures and possibly our first look at The High Republic collectibles. This will be an exciting event for all Star Wars fans, and the first set of reveals will arrive today for pre-orders here which includes a new wave of Retro Collection figures. Stay tuned for more reveals and fans can check out the full set of reveals as well as the full event announcement here. May the Force Be with You.

"Disney and Lucasfilm today launched "Bring Home the Bounty," a global consumer products, games, and publishing campaign that will debut new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more each week through the end of the year. Every Tuesday from now through December 28, you can expect reveals of new items inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, and The Mandalorian to classics like the Skywalker saga films, animated series including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, and much more."

"With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between" said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm. "There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift."