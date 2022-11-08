Disney Debuts Adorable Groot Motion Activated I Am Groot Plush

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is almost upon us, getting Marvel fans ready for the holiday season. It will be nice to see what the Guardians have been up to since Endgame and after their journey with Thor Odinson. However, if you are a Guardians fan, then this is not the only Guardians content we have received recently. I Am Grootdebutted over the summer giving Groot fans a new set of cute, adorable, and hilarious shorts. Spanning over his time as a toddler, this little guy loves to get into some trouble and bow that trouble can come home. Disney has unveiled their new Groot Motion Activated Plush Figure that comes in at 11" tall.

Your party just got a cute upgrade, as Groot is ready to bust a move with whatever sound you make. His iconic catchphrase will, of course, be featured with a push of a button, reminding you who he is. Groot's head is sculpted with hard plastic, while the rest of his body is a soft plush, perfect for cuddling. Groot is ready to be your best friend this holiday season, and Marvel fans can buy one right now for $34.99 here. I am Groot. The Holiday Special is only a couple of weeks away, so be sure to keep your eyes out for more Guardians holiday goodies heading your way.

"Those eyes, those vines, those moves! Make a sound and this Groot motion-activated plush figure dances in place. Press the button and he says his iconic phrase, "I am Groot." Inspired by the animated series I Am Groot, this adorable figure has a soft plush body and molded head. He's a fun and playful reminder to keep groovin', or is that Grootin', to your own beat."

Battery operated Groot figure

Motion activated by sound

Molded plastic head

Sculpted plush body

On/off switch

Colors and decorations may vary

Inspired by Marvel Studios' I Am Groot on Disney+