Disney Debuts Limited Edition Star Wars Knights of Ren Replica Helmet

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new set of limited edition collectibles from shopDisney as they unveil some new Star Wars items

The Knights of Ren are a mysterious and formidable group in the Star Wars universe that is strong into the roots of the dark side. This group gained focus during the Sequel Trilogy, under the command of Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Their history traces back to before Kylo's ascension, which Disney has dove into recently with Marvel Comics. The group has a cult-like devotion to the dark side but is not classified as Sith, and they are led by a previous master called Ren. Ren is a title and not a specific name, and they even stopped the death of Darth Vader and Darth Sidious before the events of Return of the Jedi, only to be put in their place for that subtle act of compassion.

Ren and his Knights would continue their reign quietly in the galaxy until the time was right. Now, Disney is bringing this deadly leader to life as they unveil a new limited edition replica helmet for Star Wars Life Day. This full-size replica features the Crest of the Ren on the front as well as a two-way mirroring design for a mysterious design. Pre-orders are live on shopDisney for the Star Wars Helmet of Ren for $79.99 and is set to arrive at the end of November 2024.

Ren: Helmet of the Ren for Adults – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"Ren, a battle-scarred Force-sensitive warrior who worshipped the dark side, founded the lethal order known as Knights of Ren. One day, Kylo Ren would follow his legacy to become leader of the ruthless order known for sowing chaos and fear throughout the galaxy. Now, you can possess this screen-accurate replica of the Helmet of the Ren. This adult Star Wars roleplay accessory features Ren's insignia on the front and a two-way mirrored front for visibility. The fiercely sleek mask makes a commanding statement, whether worn to great effect or mounted for all to admire on its display stand."

Screen-inspired reproduction Ren helmet

Realistic design and entertainment-inspired deco

Debossed Crest of the Ren on front

Two-way mirrored viewing for wearability

Adult roleplay accessory

Includes display stand

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

