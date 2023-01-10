Disney Debuts Some New and Delicious Disney Munchlings Plushes The Disney Munchlings line is back in 2023 with new and delectably cute plushs that are themed after fan-favorite foods and treats

Disney is cooking up some delicious and huggable new scented plushes for their new and popular Disney Muchlings line. This series was only created in 2022 and has been a small hit, as it reimagines iconic Disney characters as tasty treats. Two new Munchlings series have been revealed with Garden Goodness and Fruit Finds. Each set has seven plush minis hidden inside their mystery box, with each series also having a mystery character. Some of these characters that are getting baked and cooked consist of Bambi, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Mickey Mouse, Mike Wazowski, King Louie, and much more. These popular mystery minis are delightful and tasty series that fans can easily get obsessed with. Both lines come in at 4" tall are priced at $16.99 each and Garden Goodness can be found here, and Fruity Finds is located here. Check out both waves below, and good luck snagging up that mystery Munchlings!

The Garden Goodness collection features:

Loaded Baked Potato Mickey Mouse

Corn Elote Donald Duck

Stuffed Pepper Winnie the Pooh

Lettuce Wrap Bambi

Avocado Breakfast Bagel Mike

Spiced Carrot Cake Thumper

The Fruity Finds collections contains:

Acai Bowl Angel

Blueberry Pancakes Minnie Mouse

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Piglet

Fresh Coconut Water Daisy Duck

Banana Nut Bread King Louis

Fruit & Granola Parfait White Rabbit

"You never know what treat the garden will bring. The same goes for our collection of huggable, lovable little plush. Each blind box includes one of seven soft-stuffed scented characters in the Disney Munchlings Garden Goodness and Fruity Finds series, but you won't know which you have until you open the box!"

Magic in the details

Detailed micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Scented

Blind box contains one of seven Disney Munchlings plush. You won't know which one you have until you open the box*