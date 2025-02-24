Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island Ruby/ Sapphire Starter Deck Revealed

The magic of Disney Lorcana continues from Ravensburger as they unveil their new Archazia’s Island Starter Decks for Set 7

Article Summary Discover Disney Lorcana's new Dual-Ink cards with Belle and Beast in the Archazia’s Island set.

Dive into a 60-card Ruby/Sapphire deck, featuring beloved characters from various Disney films.

Explore familiar faces from Tangled, Atlantis, Wreck-It Ralph, Bolt, and The Aristocats.

Get ready for the March release in Hobby Shops and retailers with enchanting new additions.

Revisit a tale as old as time as Belle and Beast are the highlighted heroes for the new Disney Lorcana Archazia's Island Sapphire and Ruby Starter Deck. Set 7 is on the way for the hit Trading Card Card from Ravensburger as we land on Archazia's Island from the Azurite Sea. This 60-card deck kicks off with two Dual-Ink Holographic cards with Belle – Mechanic Extraordinary and Beast – Frustrated Designer. That is right, a brand new type of card has arrived for this series with Dual-Ink that features two colors. Since the start of Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana card game, there have been six ink colors: Amethyst, Ruby, Sapphire, Steel, Emerald, and Amber. Now, these cards are coming together to change up the game and enhance your deck. Other fashion cards are featured here with Maurice's Machine and the Beagle Boys from Duck Tales!

Beauty and the Beast is the highlight of this Archazia's Island set with Cogsworth – Climbing Clock, Maurice – Unconventional Inventor, and Belle – Apprentice Inventor. However, a nice assortment of other Disney films are featured here. This consists of Tangled with the Stabbington Brother, Kida and Gaetan from Atlantis, and the Cy-Bug from Wreck it Ralph. Some new franchises are arriving in this series with Bolt and The Aristocats, with one being included here with Edgar Balthazar – Ambitious Butler and Marie – Favored Kitten. Archazia's Island is filled with more cuddly critters, so fans will be able to find more on March 7 in Hobby Shop and on March 21 at retailers when Disney Lorcana – Archazia's Island arrives. Be sure to check below for the entire Ruby/Sapphire Deck List.

Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island (Ruby/ Sapphire) Starter Deck List

2x Beagle Boys – Small-Time Crooks

1x Beast – Frustrated Designer

1x Belle – Mechanic Extraordinaire

3x Cogsworth – Climbing Clock

2x Cy-Bug – Invasive Enemy

2x Edgar Balthazar – Ambitious Butler

1x Lyle Tiberius Rourke – Crystallized Mercenary

1x Maurice – Unconventional Inventor

2x Moana – Island Explorer

2x Sir Kay – Unruly Knight

3x Stabbington Brother – Without a Patch

3x Toby – Dogged Companion

2x Gold Coin*

2x Longboat*

3x Maurice's Machine

2x Ruby Coil

2x Unconventional Tool

3x Belle – Apprentice Inventor

2x Chaca – Impressive Daughter*

2x Donald Duck – Focused Flatfoot*

2x Gaetan Moliere – The Mole

3x Jebidiah Farnsworth – Expedition Cook

1x Kida – Creative Thinker

2x Marie – Favored Kitten

2x Monsieur D'Arque – Despicable Proprietor

2x Robin Hood – Eye for Detail

1x All Is Found

2x Ever as Before*

2x Helping Hand*

2x Medal of Heroes*

*Part of a previous set

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!