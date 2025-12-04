Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Collector's Guide Books and More Arrive in 2026

Ravensburger has unveiled new products are coming soon, like official Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide books, card sets, and more

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide books covering sets 1–4 and 5–8 launch on February 1, 2026.

New card products include Stitch-themed Starter Set and Scrooge McDuck Gift Box with exclusive promos.

Winterspell boosters, a Stitch card portfolio, and a Lorcana Notebook arrive March 13, 2026.

2-Player Starter Set with new decks debuts May 8, 2026 for both new and veteran Lorcana fans.

Ravensburger has unveiled several exciting additions coming to the Disney Lorcana universe in 2026, offering fans new ways to collect cards, explore the lore, and introduce friends to the game. Two new card products will arrive on March 13, 2026, with the Collection Starter Set – Stitch Edition, a Rockstar Stitch card portfolio, and an exclusive Stitch – Carefree Snowboarder Promo. There will also be four booster packs of the upcoming Winterspell series, allowing fans to further enhance their collection. There will also be a Scrooge McDuck Gift Box, which will contain five booster packs and a special Scrooge McDuck – S.H.U.S.H. Agent glimmer card. Ravensburger has also unveiled a companion Disney Lorcana Notebook, which will also be released, functioning as a journal, sketchbook, or tournament log with added pages of unique Lorcana artwork.

In addition to new card products and the notebook, Ravensburger is launching the first official Disney Lorcana Collector's Guide books on February 1, 2026. These volumes cover sets 1–4 and 5–8, offering artwork, new Lorcana story insights, Easter eggs, and a catalog-style checklist for collectors, along with a deluxe gold-foil design. To help new players join the game more easily, Ravensburger also debuted a 2-Player Starter Set on May 8, 2026. This set has two ready-to-play 60-card decks featuring the Amber–Emerald and Amethyst–Ruby ink pairings, but besides the Collector's Guide, Ravensburger has yet to release images for these releases. Fans can dive into the ongoing Disney Lorcana Whispers of the Well series right now and prepare for the new 2026 releases.

Disney Lorcana Collector's Guide Sets 1-4 and 5-8

"(Release Date: February 1, 2026, MSRP: $19.99) Immerse yourself in the story behind the game through fantastic short stories, discover exciting Easter eggs, and expand your knowledge about the world of Disney Lorcana."

TRACK YOUR COLLECTION: Track your collection with the included card catalog for sets 1-4 and sets 5-8.

BRILLIANT ILLUSTRATIONS: The gold foil cover and layout with numerous illustrations showcase the wonderful artwork and make the book itself a collector's item.

