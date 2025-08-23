Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – Evil Rises with Ursula's Return

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we count down to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Ursula's Return is Disney Lorcana's fourth set, raising the stakes with dark magic and new Disney villains.

Powerful new mechanics like Shift and Sing Together bring game-changing strategies and epic combinations.

Encanto characters join the Lorcana universe, adding Mirabel, Bruno, and the Madrigal family to your deck.

New lore explores manipulation, trust, and redemption as Illumineers uncover the truth behind Ursula's rise.

Ursula's Return was the fourth core set in the Disney Lorcana trading card game from Ravensburger. This set is our next stop for our Countdown to Fabled, as Ursula's Return marked a dramatic turning point in the game's ongoing story. This followed the events of Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble, as Ursula plots her revenge. Although the Illumineers succeed in stopping her immediate threat, in the 1-4 player co-op game, Ursula was not truly destroyed. Her spirit lingered, and her power began to regenerate, making her a deadly new threat for the Disney Lorcana landscape. Part of the mystical Lorcana artifact, the Hexwell Crown, has shattered, and pieces have gone missing, and it's up to the Illumieers to stop her return with new songs, characters, and the power of Family Madrigal.

Released in May 2024, this set sees the infamous sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid emerging from the shadows to try and reclaim her power. In this chapter, Illumineers go on to confront powerful illusions, corrupted glimmers, and tricky new mechanics. One key mechanic is an overhaul of Shift, allowing players to discard a card instead of spending ink to upgrade characters—speeding up big plays. The set also debuts Sing Together, where multiple characters can sing powerful songs as a group, often for free. This mechanic was nicely enhanced by the arrival of Encanto into the franchise, with the entire Madrigal Family joining in on the fun with Mirabel and Bruno, but we don't talk about Bruno.

Disney Lorcana Set 4 cards like Mirabel – Gift of the Family, Isabella Madrigal – Golden Child, Luisa Madrigal – Magically Strong One, and even Look At This Family Song Card were beautifully illustrated additions to this set. Narratively, Ursula's Return would go on to explore themes of manipulation, trust, and, in the end, redemption. The Illumineers had to work together to uncover the truth behind Ursula's rise and the origin of the Hexwell Crown itself. As always, new characters like Yen Sid – Powerful Sorcerer, Mickey Mouse – Playful Sorcerer, or any of the Magic Brooms helped add Disney nostalgia and fun to the new Disney Lorcana trading card game. With iconic glimmers, new Enchanted cards, and 204 more cards to collect, Ursula's Return helped to deepen Disney Lorcana's lore while adding fresh ways to play. With Ursula finally defeated, the Illumineers finally get to take the time to catch some fresh air, leading into our next set: Shimmering Skies!

