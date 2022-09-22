Disney Parks Avengers Campus Spider-Bot Upgrades Arrive Online

Disney Parks exclusive Avengers Campus merchandise has started to arrive on shopDisney, and fans should be excited. It would have cost anyone living out of state nearly $1000 just to attend the park or even obtain one of these items. Disney is now putting some of these exclusives online, like some of the Marvel Studios replicas and even their Spider-Man remote control Spider-Bot. The Spider-Bot is easily one of the must-own exclusives from Avengers Campus, and fans swarmed the parks just to get their hands on one at the Campus open. However, that is not the only Spider-Bot reveal on the site as some of the Technical Upgrades are also on the way.

Collectors can now add some other superhero flavors to their Spider-bot with Iron Man and Black Panther. Each pack comes in $24.99 with 11 attachable parts to customize your bots look. These additional sets completely change up these Spider-Man bots, adding some support to your favorite heroes. These once Disney Park exclusives upgrades can be found online on shopDisney right now with Iron Man here and Black Panther here. Be sure to also pick up the main unit Spider-Bot as well for $79.99 right here and get him while you can, as who knows how long these will stay online for!

"Give your Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot (sold separately) a makeover with this tactical upgrade. It includes 11 attachments inspired by Iron Man that will transform your interactive remote control bot into the legendary Avenger!"

Includes 11 attachments

Designed to upgrade Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot, sold separately

Inspired by Iron Man

"Give your Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot (sold separately) a makeover with this tactical upgrade. It includes 11 attachments inspired by Black Panther that will transform your interactive remote control bot into arachnid royalty!"

Includes 11 attachments

Designed to upgrade Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot, sold separately

Inspired by Black Panther