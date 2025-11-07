Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: stranger things, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers X Stranger Things Freakwency Autobot

Hawkins is getting a dash of Energon as they unveil their new Transformers x Stranger Things collab with Freakwency and 8-Trax

Transformers have had plenty of collabs over the past few years, and it looks ike one is returning for a sequel with Stranger Things! The first release was Code Red in 2023, which introduced fans to a robot that transforms into the Stranger Things "Surfer Boy Pizza" van. That bot captured the mix of 1980s charm and sci-fi adventure for both franchises in a fun way and debuted as a Target Exclusive. Building on that success, Hasbro has unveiled the next crossover set, featuring Freakwency & 8-Trax, another Target-exclusive Transformers release.

Freakwency converts into the WSQK van from the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things in just sixteen steps. 8-Trax, on the other hand, transforms from an 8-track tape into a mechanical hawk in eight. The set even includes a chicken accessory that converts into a blaster, which is odd, but will surely come in handy when taking down the monsters from the Upside Down. This new Transformers x Stranger Things set will also come in themed packaging, and pre-orders are now live on Target for $57.99, with a June 2026 release.

Transformers Stranger Things Freakwency and 8-Trax

