Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

MJ Becomes Iron Spider with New Spider-Man x MTG Marvel Legends Set

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson suits up as Iron Spider in a new Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering figure from Hasbro.

The collectible features swappable heads, alternate hands, and four articulated Iron Spider limbs for posing.

An exclusive Magic: The Gathering foil card featuring MJ Iron Spider is bundled with the figure for collectors.

Available for pre-order in August at Hasbro Pulse for $39.99, with a Spider-Verse release scheduled for Fall 2025.

Mary Jane Watson first donned the Iron Spider armor in Marvel Comics with The Amazing Spider‑Man #15 (2018). In the issue, MJ jumps into action to save the day as both Spider‑Man and Iron Man are knocked out by the villain Regent. Despite having no superpowers, she activates a modified Iron Spider suit, which Hasbro is now bringing to life. Releasing as part of Hasbro's new Magic: The Gathering collab, this Marvel Legends release will feature Mary Jane Watson in her Iron Spider costume with articulated limbs, swappable heads, and an extra pair of hands.

To make things even better, Hasbro has included a special edition of Magic: The Gathering card for collectors, which will only be offered with this release. She will release alongside four other Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering figures with Battle Damaged Spider-Man, Anti-Venom (Flash), and Man-Wolf. Pre-orders are set to arrive in August at Hasbro Pulse for $39.99 with a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for the full Magic collab releasing around the same time to add the Spider-Verse to your tabletop fun.

Mary Jane Suits Up for Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Mary Jane Watson (Iron Spider) figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, the collectible 6-inch scale Mary Jane Watson (Iron Spider) figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."





"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate masked head, 2 thwip hands, and 4 articulated Iron Spider legs; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card to expand your spider-collection. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!