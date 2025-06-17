Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Reveals Star Wars Disneyland 70th R2-DL70 Droid

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Star Wars

Article Summary Disney Parks unveils R2-DL70, a limited edition Star Wars remote control droid for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary.

The collectible R2-DL70 features exclusive anniversary colors, authentic lights, sound effects, and expressions.

Interactive droid comes with remote control and stands about 8 inches tall, perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors.

Available now at Disney Parks and online at shopDisney for $119.99 as part of the Disneyland 70th Celebration Collection.

To mark Disneyland's 70th anniversary in 2025, Disney Parks is launching a new limited edition Star Wars collectible: R2-DL70! This charming astromech droid is coming right from the heart of Coruscant to assist with the celebration. R2-DL70 is decked out in dazzling dark blue, deep green, purple, and yellow, the official anniversary colors. This astromech will bring home The Happiest Place on Earth with magical, authentic sounds and light-up effects.

Exclusive to Disney Parks, this droid embodies the spirit of Disneyland and will also come with a remote control. This will allow Star Wars fans to interact with this delightful droid, like hitting a button to change its expression. The Star Wars Disneyland 70th Anniversary R2-DL70 remote control collectible stands roughly 8" tall and comes in an anniversary-themed box. The droid can be found at Disney Parks right now and has an exclusive online drop on shopDisney for $119.99.

R2-DL70 Interactive R/C Droid – Star Wars – Disneyland 70th

"All different types of droids populate the Star Wars galaxy. Each droid is different and has their own unique personality and colors. From the heart of Coruscant, R2-DL70's task is to assist with celebrations. In this instance, they are helping to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. Complete with a remote to control its movement, this interactive droid features lights and sounds, and even has a button to change its expression. From a galaxy far, far away to The Happiest Place on Earth, you'll want to join in the celebrations with R2-DL70."

Created especially for Disneyland Resort

Includes R2-DL70 figure and remote control

Authentic lights & sound effects

Dome lights up

Button to change droid expression

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland, first opened to the public July 17, 1955

Part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!