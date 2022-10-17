Disney Parks The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Lamp Drops Online

Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, and ghosts and ghouls are enjoying the fun. We have seems plenty to magically collectibles arrive at shopDisney in preparation for the big spooky event. Hocus Pocus 2 kicked off the month just right as we dived deeper into the realm of spells and witches. That franchise is not the only film that Disney loves to showcase during this time of the year, and it looks like we are returning to The Haunted Mansion. A brand new collectible has arrived online that was once exclusive to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Madame Leota's crystal ball comes to life with a beautifully crafted lamp. Coming in at 10 inches tall, the magic of The Haunted Mansion arrives in your house as Madame Leota's head is invaded by the lamp. A nice weather design is featured, capturing that antique style that the hit Disney attraction is known for. I am surprised at how much detail is packed into this 10" lamp for the asking price, and it seems like you will have to be a massive The Haunted Mansion fan to want one. The Madame Leota Lamp is priced at a whopping $125, and collectors can purchase one right now through shopDisney here. If you want to save the hassle of a Disney Parks vacation, then this might be the best way to snag up one of these beauties.

Madame Leota Can See Into Your Future

"Rap on a table. It's time to respond. Send us a message from somewhere beyond." Mortals will reach out to Madame Leota as she silently fortells their fate from this lighted "crystal ball" with antiqued base, a souvenir of your stay at The Haunted Mansion."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Detailed, fully sculpted lamp

Madame Leota's head encased in "crystal ball"

Head in ball is illuminated from base below

Sculpted stand with filigree

Antiqued metallic finish accents

The Haunted Mansion attraction first opened to mortal guests at Disneyland August 12, 1969, following previews beginning on August 9

The bare necessities

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Resin / stone powder / plastic / electronics

Approx. 10" H x 5 1/4" Diameter